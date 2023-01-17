Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 5:36 PM

Home Depot Foundation donates $10,000 to Community Foundation Santa Cruz County

Home Depot Foundation

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): The Home Depot Foundation announced that they donated $10,000 in flood relief supplies in Santa Cruz County.

The foundation says those supplies include cleaners, pressure washers and shovels.

Team Depot which is the store's associate volunteer force delivered those supplies to the Community Foundation Santa Cruz County on Tuesday morning.

Officals with the foundations said those supplies will be going to VolunteerConnect to help perform muckouts for families who's homes have flooded. The remaining supplies will go to families or other nonprofits in the area.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content