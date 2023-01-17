Home Depot Foundation donates $10,000 to Community Foundation Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): The Home Depot Foundation announced that they donated $10,000 in flood relief supplies in Santa Cruz County.

The foundation says those supplies include cleaners, pressure washers and shovels.

Team Depot which is the store's associate volunteer force delivered those supplies to the Community Foundation Santa Cruz County on Tuesday morning.

Officals with the foundations said those supplies will be going to VolunteerConnect to help perform muckouts for families who's homes have flooded. The remaining supplies will go to families or other nonprofits in the area.