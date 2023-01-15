San Jose Earthquakes announce partnership with Salinas Regional Sports Authority

SALINAS, Calf. (KION-TV): On Friday, The San Jose Earthquakes announced a partnership with the Salinas Regional Sports Authority to help fund infrastructure improvements to the Salinas Soccer Complex.

Earthquakes Vice President of Marketing Tutul Rahman said in a statement that it was important for the club to establish this partnership to continue to grow the sport throughout Northern California.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Salinas Regional Sports Authority in an effort to positively impact that community and grow the passion for soccer in Monterey County," Rahman said in a statement.

The partnership will focus on sheltered benches and eight rows of aluminum bleachers on Field E which is the complex's primary pitch for high level competition.

The Quakes will also add shade structures by the Celebration Plaza clubhouse to help shade guests from the elements.

All of installations are expected to be complete and ready for the upcoming youth soccer season in March.

Earthquakes goalkeeper and Salinas native Emi Ochoa is excited for this partnership to happen. Ochoa fell in love with soccer while playing at the Salinas Soccer Complex when he was a kid.

“I remember playing on those fields and know how beneficial it will be for the soccer community to get this support from the Quakes," Ochoa said.

The team will also be hosting a community engagement event for local families in the city which include the Earthquakes X Salinas Kickoff Party at 201 Main. The event in Oldtown Salinas will take place on Friday Feb. 3.

There will be live music and giveaways including appearances by Salinas natives and current Earthquakes players in Ochoa and Jerry Ayon. Monterey Bay F.C. Head Coach Frank Yallop and assistant coach Ramiro Corrales will also be making appearances during the kickoff event.

The event will kickoff a big soccer weekend on the Central Coast. The Earthquakes will be taking on Monterey Bay F.C. in a preseason friendly on Feb. 4.