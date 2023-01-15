Polk Street reopens after a wall on historic adobe building collapsed

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): Polk Street has reopened after a wall off a historic adobe building collapsed on Saturday.

The building sits at the intersection of Alvarado and Pearl Streets. Part of the wall on the south side of the building collapsed on Saturday afternoon. The Pacific Valley Bank and surrounding businesses had to be evacuated. Engineers and safety personnel are working at the scene to secure the building.

City officials said Calle Principal will remain close. Officials ask people who are in the area to use caution and watch for signage if you are going through the area.