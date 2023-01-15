Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 6:43 PM

Polk Street reopens after a wall on historic adobe building collapsed

City of Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): Polk Street has reopened after a wall off a historic adobe building collapsed on Saturday.

The building sits at the intersection of Alvarado and Pearl Streets. Part of the wall on the south side of the building collapsed on Saturday afternoon. The Pacific Valley Bank and surrounding businesses had to be evacuated. Engineers and safety personnel are working at the scene to secure the building.

City officials said Calle Principal will remain close. Officials ask people who are in the area to use caution and watch for signage if you are going through the area.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content