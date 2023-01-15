Part of Gonzales River Bridge caves in the Salinas River

GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV): The County of Monterey announced on Sunday afternoon that part of the Gonzales River Bridge has fallen in the Salinas River.

Officials said nobody was on the bridge at the moment when it caved in. The bridge has been closed due to flooding.

County officials shared that motorists have bypassed those closure barriers to drive on the bridge. Officials are still figuring out when to repair the west part of the bridge that caved in.