Mudslides continue to impact Highway 1 conditions

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Caltrans announced that Highway 1 is showing significant instability due to mudslides on the Highway.

Officials said a new slide at PM 18 just south of Mill Creek, has covered both lanes of the roadway.

They are also responding to an area north of Lucia at PM 23.5. The slide has covered both lanes of the Highway. A new closure that is in place at that location known as Morning Glory.

There are multiple locations within the closure area which are showing activity and distributing material across the roadway.

Caltrans said additional contracted crews are being mobilized to clear the road.

Caltrans said they are scheduling a resupply convoy in the coming days as road and weather conditions permit as crews are able to clear a path.

Caltrans said that the southern closure of Highway 1 will remain at the elephant seal viewing area, four miles north of San Simeon. A significant slide, one mile south of Ragged Point, extends over both lanes of travel.

Officials say that the highway is impassible at the location. Caltrans are expecting to restrict access to Ragged Point from the south for several weeks.