Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 6:02 PM
Published 12:51 PM

Gonzales River Bridge to be closed for several weeks after piece fell

GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV): Update Jan. 16, 2022, at 5:42 p.m.- The Gonzales Fire Department said that the Gonzales River Bridge could be closed for serval weeks after a part of it fell into the Salinas River Sunday afternoon.

The fire department made plans with neighboring agencies to provide service to the River Road corridor, but response times will be greatly extended.

Courtesy Gonzales Fire Department

ORIGINAL STORY

On Sunday afternoon, the County of Monterey announced that part of the Gonzales River Bridge has fallen in the Salinas River.

Officials said nobody was on the bridge when it caved in. The bridge has been closed due to flooding.

County officials shared that motorists have bypassed those closure barriers to drive on the bridge. Officials are still figuring out when to repair the west part of the bridge that caved in.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content