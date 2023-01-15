Gonzales River Bridge to be closed for several weeks after piece fell

GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV): Update Jan. 16, 2022, at 5:42 p.m.- The Gonzales Fire Department said that the Gonzales River Bridge could be closed for serval weeks after a part of it fell into the Salinas River Sunday afternoon.

The fire department made plans with neighboring agencies to provide service to the River Road corridor, but response times will be greatly extended.

Courtesy Gonzales Fire Department

ORIGINAL STORY

On Sunday afternoon, the County of Monterey announced that part of the Gonzales River Bridge has fallen in the Salinas River.

Officials said nobody was on the bridge when it caved in. The bridge has been closed due to flooding.

County officials shared that motorists have bypassed those closure barriers to drive on the bridge. Officials are still figuring out when to repair the west part of the bridge that caved in.