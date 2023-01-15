Biden approves major disaster declaration for Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for three California counties which was requested by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday.

The Biden Administration announced that federal funding will be available to affected induvials in Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz Counties.

Residents in those counties can apply for assistance if their home or business was damage as a result of the storm.

Some of the assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs and low-cost loans to cover property losses not covered by insurance.

Federal Funding will also be available to state, tribal and eligible local governments on a cost sharing basis for emergency work in those affected counties.

Newsom was in Merced County on Saturday assessing the storm damage as well. He is grateful for the President's approval of federal funding.

"We’ll continue to work in lockstep with local, state and federal partners to help keep Californians safe and make sure our communities have the resources and assistance they need to rebuild and recover," Newsom said.

The Biden Administration said that other counties could be added to the federal funding list after damage assessments are completed.

Victims can apply for the funds at DisasterAssistance.gov. They can also call FEMA at 800-621-3362 and by downloading the FEMA app.