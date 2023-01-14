Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 8:22 AM

Rapid rise in river levels forces Felton Grove evacuations

mgnonline

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Emergency evacuations are underway as the county is concerned about rising water levels in the Felton Grove area.

Santa Cruz County previously warned the public about possible flooding along the San Lorenzo River for the weekend.

Felton Grove is near the river, running along Graham Hill Rd from Covered Bridge Ln to the Felton Bible Church.

It's an area that's been hit by flooding multiple times in the last few weeks.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content