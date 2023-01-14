Rapid rise in river levels forces Felton Grove evacuations

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Emergency evacuations are underway as the county is concerned about rising water levels in the Felton Grove area.

Santa Cruz County previously warned the public about possible flooding along the San Lorenzo River for the weekend.

Felton Grove is near the river, running along Graham Hill Rd from Covered Bridge Ln to the Felton Bible Church.

It's an area that's been hit by flooding multiple times in the last few weeks.