More damage to roads on Central Coast as rain passes through again

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Trees in the Santa Cruz Mountains are toppling over again as rain poured over the Central Coast early Saturday morning, causing problems on the roads.

Viewers are showing us just a small glimpse at the damage on Saturday.

Charley showed us this video of a tree falling over and knocking out power lines near where he lives along Nina Drive in the Boulder Creek area.

The power lines were described as being "ripped from" the house with the driveway and street being blocked.

Tree knocks over power line in Santa Cruz Mountains (Video courtesy of Charley via @SCMountainDad

Charley tells KION a propane company was going to stop by to drop off a new tank but had to turn around because the road was blocked.

In Rio Del Mar along Sumner, more trees falling over as Jack Brown caught this video of a tree causing sparks to fly out of a power line after it was taken down.

Tree falls on power line, causing sparks to fly in Rio Del Mar off Sumner (Video Courtesy of Jack Brown)

The pole missed Brown's house and he said PG&E Crews are on their way to clear the area and restore power.

For updates on road closures near you visit Caltrans Quickmap here