Highway 1 shut down in Carmel-by-the-Sea area after trees topple over power lines

KION-TV/Brian Kluska

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Highway 1 along Carpenter Street is shut down after trees and wires came toppling over onto both north and southbound lanes early Tuesday morning.

The CHP said there's no estimated time for reopening but crews are there to try and remove the trees and wires from the road.

People are being asked to avoid the area for now. Traffic is being diverted off Carpenter Street and Flanders Drive.

