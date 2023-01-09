President Biden declares a State of Emergency in California

WASHINGTON, (KION-TV): The Biden Administration announced a State of Emergency for the state of California due to the winter storms on Monday morning.

The President announced in a statement that he has ordered federal assistance to help state and federal agencies deal with aftermath of these storms.

The counties that will be getting assistance from the President's order include Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties.

The declaration would allow Federal Emergency Management Agency, (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and mobilizing emergency resources.