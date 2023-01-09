Highway 101 open after flooding in both directions around Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON JAN. 9, 2023 AT 6:14 PM: Caltrans advises that southbound Highway 101 has both lanes back open.

Highway 101 northbound at State Route 25 only has one lane open.

ORIGINAL STORY

Highway 101 is flooding in both directions around Gilroy on Monday afternoon.

Our radio affiliate KCBS says the flooding is getting worse. Parts of the alternate roads of Highway 152 and Hecker Pass is closed as well.

This is an ongoing story.