Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 6:21 PM
Published 1:00 PM

Highway 101 open after flooding in both directions around Gilroy

This photo was taken off a Caltrans camera on NB Highway 101 on Monterey Street in Gilroy.
KCBS Radio/Caltrans
This photo was taken off a Caltrans camera on NB Highway 101 on Monterey Street in Gilroy.

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON JAN. 9, 2023 AT 6:14 PM: Caltrans advises that southbound Highway 101 has both lanes back open.

Highway 101 northbound at State Route 25 only has one lane open.

ORIGINAL STORY

Highway 101 is flooding in both directions around Gilroy on Monday afternoon.

Our radio affiliate KCBS says the flooding is getting worse. Parts of the alternate roads of Highway 152 and Hecker Pass is closed as well.

This is an ongoing story.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content