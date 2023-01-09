Central Coast schools closed due to Monday’s storm

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- Local school districts in Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties are currently closing on Monday due to the atmospheric river here on Monday.

Here is a complete list of school districts that announced they will be closing their campuses. This article will continued to be updated as we get new information.

Monterey County

Pacific Grove Unified School District canceled classes on Monday. District officials said that school operations are being planned for tomorrow depending on weather conditions.

Carmel Unified School District closed all schools on Monday. District officials said they will make an announcement later Monday afternoon or early Tuesday morning.

Schools in the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District are closed on Monday. District Officials said they will monitor the situation and notify families about if schools will reopen on Monday morning.

Santa Cruz County

Pajero Valley Unified School District did close all schools for Monday.

Bonny Doon Union Elementary School District closed schools on Monday due to road and weather conditions.