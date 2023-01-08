Suspected fentanyl overdose puts inmate, jail nurse and six deputies in the hospital

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey County Officials confirmed to KION that an inmate suffered a suspected fentanyl overdose in the intake area of the Monterey County Jail on Saturday afternoon.

Monterey County Communications Officer Nick Pasculli said that deputies began performing life-saving measures on an inmate in medical distress around 2 p.m.

While performing those live saving measures, deputies and jail staff members began feeling the effects of a suspected fentanyl overdose. AMR and medical personal from Salinas Fire was requested at the scene.

The inmate, a jail nurse and six deputies were transported to Natividad Medical Center for treatment. Pasculli said that all parties have been treated or released or under observation at the hospital.

The Salinas Fire Hazmat Team and Sheriff's Office conducted decontamination procedures in the Intake Area of the jail.

Firefighters and deputies determined that no further hazard existed and the jail returned to normal operations.