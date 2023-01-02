Spectrum service outage impacting Central Coast customers

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV): Spectrum customers on the Central Coast are experiencing service outages on Monday morning.

A Charter Communications spokesperson said that a fiber-optic cable had damage which caused the outage. Charter says the fiber cable is owned by one of their network partners. The network company is now working on repairs.

The outage impacts internet, video and phone services. Charter says they cannot share the amount of customers affected by the service outages.

There is currently no time of estimate on when service will be restored.