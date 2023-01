WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Santa Cruz have put road closures on Buena Vista Drive and at Calabasas Road after a reported plane crash took place at Watsonville Municipal Airport.

Officers said that one female victim did suffer major injuries and is being transported to the hospital. It is unsure if there was anybody on the plane with her.

We have a reporter on his way to scene and will continue to update you on this breaking news situation.