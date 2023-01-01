Northbound Highway 1 in Santa Cruz to close for debris removal

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Caltrans District 5 announced that all Northbound Lanes on Highway 1 in Santa Cruz will be closing at 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon for debris removal from San Lorenzo River.

According to CHP Santa Cruz, The closure will north of Highway 17 and just south of River Street.

Caltrans said that drivers will be directed off at Ocean Street and will take Water Street. before returning to Hwy. 1 via River Street.

CHP Santa Cruz said that all northbound lanes should reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday morning.

Crews will work overnight at the location to remove debris which has grown beneath the bridge on Highway 1 where it spans the San Lorenzo River.

Caltrans said the closure had to take place to help protect the bridge's structure and reducing the possibility of upstream flooding.

Workers will be using a crane to help remove debris from the riverbed as trucks will haul materials off site.

Directional and message signs will be in place to help travelers.