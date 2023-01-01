Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 1:17 PM
Published 12:49 PM

Northbound Highway 1 in Santa Cruz to close for debris removal

Debris in San Lorenzo River below Highway. 1 in Santa Cruz.
Caltrans District 5
Debris in San Lorenzo River below Highway. 1 in Santa Cruz.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Caltrans District 5 announced that all Northbound Lanes on Highway 1 in Santa Cruz will be closing at 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon for debris removal from San Lorenzo River.

According to CHP Santa Cruz, The closure will north of Highway 17 and just south of River Street.

Caltrans said that drivers will be directed off at Ocean Street and will take Water Street. before returning to Hwy. 1 via River Street.

CHP Santa Cruz said that all northbound lanes should reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday morning.

Crews will work overnight at the location to remove debris which has grown beneath the bridge on Highway 1 where it spans the San Lorenzo River.

Caltrans said the closure had to take place to help protect the bridge's structure and reducing the possibility of upstream flooding.

Workers will be using a crane to help remove debris from the riverbed as trucks will haul materials off site.

Directional and message signs will be in place to help travelers.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content