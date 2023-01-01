Skip to Content
Meet the first Central Coast babies of 2023

Watsonville Community Hospital

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV): Families throughout the Central Coast are welcoming new additions to their families to start off 2023.

Watsonville Community Hospital had the first child born in Santa Cruz County. Baby boy Josue Silva was born by natural delivery at 4:09 on Sunday morning.

Photo of the Silva Family. From L-R, sister Elizabeth, mom Irma holding Josue dad Benceslao, brother Joseph. Photo courtesy of Watsonville Community Hospital

Josue was welcomed by his parents in Irma and Benceslao plus his older brother Joseph and sister Elizabeth.

KION has contacted other local hospitals throughout the Central Coast about the first babies being born in 2023. We are awaiting to hear back from those hospitals and will continue to keep you updated the rest of the week.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

