Kirby Road to be closed due to rain coming in this week

County of Monterey

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey County Public Works Department announced that Kirby Road near the Elkhorn Slough will be closed for public safety.

Officals said the closure is due to the rain coming in throughout the remainder of the week.

The road is county maintained and leads into Kirby Park which is run by the Moss Landing Harbor District. Officals said that Kirby Park will also be closed as well.

County officials will collaborate with harbor officials to reassess when they can reopen the road.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

