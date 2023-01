Officials say that public safety personnel will tour evacuation zones along the San Lorenzo River and will decide whether to lift those orders on Sunday morning.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Santa Cruz County officials have lifted the evacuation advisories around Corralitos and Salsipuedes Creeks on Sunday morning.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.