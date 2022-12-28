Skip to Content
Murphy Road closed due to overflow of water in Pajaro River

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey County officials announced on Wednesday that Murphy Road will be closed due to the overflow of water in the Pajaro River.

There is no estimated timeline of when the road will reopen. County officials told KION that the road could be closed until next week with rain scheduled to hit the area over the next week.

Nick Pasculli who is the Monterey County Communications Director said that they will monitor the conditions on a daily basis.

Pasculli says that drivers are asked to avoid the area and drive safely. Closure and detour signs are in place.

