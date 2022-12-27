Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 8:12 AM

Weather-related outages reported as storm hits Central Coast

pixabay

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) -- PG&E has already kept busy early Tuesday morning as weather-related outages are being reported.

Around 2:22 a.m. PG&E reported an outage in the Bonny Doon area of Santa Cruz County. At that time about 555 customers were without power.

PG&E would only refer to it as a weather-related outage but didn't provide specifics as to how it exactly happened.

Crews are expected to be busy as yet another storm system sweeps through the Central Coast.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content