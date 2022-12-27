Weather-related outages reported as storm hits Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) -- PG&E has already kept busy early Tuesday morning as weather-related outages are being reported.

Around 2:22 a.m. PG&E reported an outage in the Bonny Doon area of Santa Cruz County. At that time about 555 customers were without power.

PG&E would only refer to it as a weather-related outage but didn't provide specifics as to how it exactly happened.

Crews are expected to be busy as yet another storm system sweeps through the Central Coast.