Flooding reported in parts of the Central Coast as rain pours over the area in latest round of storms

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Multiple reports of flooding have come in as the Central Coast deals with the latest round of storms.

Multiple parts of Old Stage Road are flooded near Esperanza and Encinal Road.

Firefighters at the scene guided our KION Photojournalist away from the area as the rain persisted.

Flooding along Old Stage Road 12/27/2022

Meanwhile, Highway 101 near Chualar started showing signs of flooding around 8 on Tuesday morning.

It's an area that has flooded over once before and resulted in a complete shutdown of the highway previously.

Flooding along Highway 101 near Chualar early Tuesday morning

So far a closure is not in place for that part of the highway but the CHP is urging drivers to take it slow as the rain continues to fall.