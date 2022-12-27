Covered California enrollment deadline coming on New Year’s Eve

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV): Covered California urges Californians to sign up for health care coverage before the Saturday deadline.

Officials want Californians who do not have health insurance to sign up due to the recent increases in cases of RSV, COVID and other illnesses.

Covered California Executive Director Jessica Altman said access to health care coverage is important to keep everyone safe.

"Everyone deserves the protection and peace of mind that come with having high-quality, affordable health insurance," Altman said. "Covered California is urging everyone who needs coverage to check out their options and sign up before the end of the year."

Altman explained that Californians who sign up would have their health care coverage effective on Jan. 1.

State health officials are concerned that COVID and flu cases may simultaneously peak. California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly shared the importance of signing up.

"We have seen dramatic increases in COVID-19, the flu and RSV, reminding us once again of the importance of our health and wellbeing,” Ghaly said.

The program's open enrollment period runs until Jan. 31. However, coverage will not begin until Feb. 1 if you sign up in January.

For more information on how you can sign up, click here.