One woman dead in Christmas Day vehicle fire

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Monterey confirmed that a 32-year-old Salinas woman has died in a vehicle fire on Davis Road on Sunday morning.

Officers were advised of a fully engulfed 2010 Dodge Avenger on fire at 12:15 a.m. Officers said the woman was driving northbound on Davis Road with her husband in the passenger seat and a one month old baby in the back seat.

The woman and her husband saw smoke coming from the engine compartment and flames were seen through the vehicle floorboard.

The woman drove the vehicle to the right shoulder as the car began to fill with smoke.

Officers said that the woman told her husband to grab her son from the backseat. He excited the vehicle and extracted the baby with the help of witnesses who stopped and assisted.

Officers said the husband went back to the vehicle to help the driver but never saw her exit the vehicle.

Witnesses said the vehicle became fully engulfed and were unable to get close to the vehicle to assist the driver.

Salinas Fire arrived on scene and extinguished the flames. Firefighters discovered the driver deceased in the driver seat of the vehicle.

The 25-year-old man was transported to Natividad Medical Center for injuries he sustained in trying to rescue the baby and smoke inhalation. The baby was transported with the 25-year-old man for precaution and had no visible injury.

CHP says that alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the vehicle fire. The fire is still under investigation.