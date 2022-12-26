Gonzales man arrested on attempted murder and sexual assault charges

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that they arrested 43-year-old Jesus Uribe of Gonzales on attempted murder and sexual assault charges.

The alleged incident took place last Monday night around 7 p.m. .Deputies responded to 29000 block of Spence Road in the unincorporated area of Salinas.

An truck driver that was in the area called 911 after finding a female victim on the ground and bleeding. The victim was transported to Natividad Medical Center.

The hospital told deputies that the woman had suffered from a severe sexual assault and suffered severe injuries. She lost a significant amount of blood which required surgery.

Booking photo of Jesus Uribe, PHOTO COURTSEY OF MONTEREY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Deputies collected evidence and secured the crime scene. Detectives determined that Uribe was a person of interest in the assault.

Detectives determined that Uribe had violently attacked and sexually assaulted the victim leaving her with life threatening injuries.

Uribe was booked into the Monterey County Jail on attempted murder, kidnapping with intent to commit rape and other charges. His bail has been set at $1,350,000.