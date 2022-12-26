Skip to Content
Flood watch issued for Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): The National Weather Service announced a flood watch for the Monterey Peninsula starting on 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The watch impacts Marina, Seaside, and Monterey. Also included in the watch are the Santa Lucia Mountains, Los Padres National Forest, and Big Sur Coast. The watch is expected to last until 6 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Monterey County Office of Emergency Services said that a potent Pacific storm will bring periods of moderate to heavy rain causing localized flooding as well as rapid rises of water on area streams and creeks.

Officials said that those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared in case flooding occurs in those areas.

