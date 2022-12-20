Two dead, 11 injured after 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Humboldt County

EUREKA, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE

(CNN) -- A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California's Eureka area early Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, leaving at least two people dead, drawing reports of damage to roads and homes, shaking residents from their sleep and leaving tens of thousands without electricity.

The epicenter of the quake, which struck at 2:34 a.m. PT, was in the Pacific about 15 miles from Fortuna, a city of about 12,000 people in Humboldt County, part of California's forested Redwood Coast. Fortuna is near Eureka and about a 280-mile drive northwest of Sacramento.

At least two people are dead "as a result of medical emergencies" during and after the earthquake, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office. Eleven injuries were reported.

More than three dozen smaller quakes -- as powerful as a 4.6 magnitude -- struck the area afterward, the survey reported. Tuesday's temblor comes a year after a 6.2 magnitude quake struck just off Humboldt County's Cape Mendocino on December 20, 2021, and caused minor damage to buildings in the area.

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office is reporting "widespread damage" to roads and homes after a large earthquake struck the area early Tuesday morning.

According to the USGS the epicenter of the quake is about 25 miles southwest of Eureka, California.

The Humboldt County Sheriff is asking people to exercise caution if traveling and to check all water and gas lines.

CalTrans District 1 announced a closure of State Route 211 at Fernbridge after the road there was buckling due to "possible seismic damage."

Right now PG&E is reporting more than 70,000 people are without power this morning as a result of this earthquake.

More than 70,000 without power after earthquake strikes Humboldt County area (Photo courtesy of PG&E)

More than a dozen aftershocks ranging from 2.5 to 4.6 magnitude followed the initial earthquake.

Based on data from the USGS, the earthquake was just along the coast and the U.S. Tsunami Warning System reports they do not expect a tsunami from this incident.

People as far south as San Jose reported feeling the earthquake.