today at 3:19 AM
Large earthquake rattles parts of Humboldt County, other parts of state

USGS

EUREKA, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The USGS is reporting a 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook up parts of Humboldt County early Tuesday morning.

According to the USGS the epicenter of the quake is about 25 miles southwest of Eureka, California and struck around 2:30 a.m.

Based on data from the USGS, the earthquake was just along the coast and the U.S. Tsunami Warning System reports they do not expect a tsunami from this incident.

People as far south as San Jose reported feeling the earthquake.

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

