Hartnell College lifts vaccine requirement for students, staff

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The Hartnell College Board of Trustees has lifted its COVID-19 vaccine requirement, now referring to it as a recommendation for students and employees.

In response to growing concerns over the pandemic the board implemented the requirement for students to register for classes and for staff to begin employment.

That requirement is gone as of early Tuesday morning, although the college still recommends people wear masks whenever they're in indoor places.

COVID Testing for people concerned if they contracted the virus will still be available without charge and without an appointment.

It's open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday through Friday on Hartnell's Main Campus in the white tents located between buildings C and N.

