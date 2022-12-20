California Rodeo Salinas Scholarships Application to open in January

SALINAS, Calf. (KION-TV): The California Rodeo Salinas Association will have two scholarship applications that will open in January.

After distributing $30,000 in educational funds this year, The Rodeo Association announced on Tuesday afternoon that Salinas Valley high school students who attend or graduating from Hartnell College can apply for the Hartnell College scholarship.

There is also another scholarship the Rodeo helps out with and it runs through Community Foundation for Monterey County. This scholarship is open to students who are California Rodeo Salinas Committee Members or related to Committee Members.

Committee Members can use the scholarship money to attend any college or other post high school education program, including trade school.

The Hartnell College Scholarship program will award Hartnell students with $2,500 and students who transfer to a four-year university $5,000. Hartnell will announce the application date in January and will be due on April 10, 2023.

The Community Foundation For Monterey County scholarship program will open on Jan. 4, 2023. The deadline will be on March 15, 2023. The program will award multiple $5,000 scholarships.

