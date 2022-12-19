Santa Cruz gathering input on Coral Street homeless project

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The City of Santa Cruz is asking people who live there for their input on a project along Coral Street that could potentially pave the way for more homeless services.

The project is designated for 125 Coral Street, close to River Street.

Its potential features could bring a Day Services Building, with an emergency shelter, charging and shower stations. It could also see the River Street Shelter reopened, plus bring the development of the Rebele Family Shelter.

Also on the docket is the future location of the Harvey West Project. This would bring 120 studio units of permanent supportive housing.

7 units of studio and one-bedroom permanent supportive housing is also in discussion by the city.

But that discussion is also seeking the voices of community members.

