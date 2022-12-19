One dead in single vehicle roll-over crash in Soledad

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Monterey said that a man has died after he rolled over his 2000 Honda Accord and ejected him to the dirt road early Sunday morning.

Officers said the driver was driving approximately 60 MPH on a dirt road on the property of 32610 San Vicente Road around 1:40 a.m. The driver turned the Honda Accord to the right and caused the vehicle to go up a dirt embankment.

Officers said the driver lost control of the vehicle which caused it to roll over several times. The driver of was ejected out of the vehicle and onto the dirt road.

The passenger in the car, 34-year-old Luis Cosonteco of King City self-extracted himself from the vehicle and began walking south on the dirt roadway to search for help.

Officers said a witness in the area responded to the crash and began life saving measures to the driver. Cosonteco called 911 to report on the crash. Emergency personnel responded to the scene and continued CPR on the driver.

Both the driver and Cosonteco were later transported to Natividad Medical Center. The driver died from his injuries while Consonteco suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.