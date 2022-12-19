Skip to Content
Davenport woman dead after vehicle backs over her

KION

DAVENPORT, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Santa Cruz said a 76-year-old woman died on Friday afternoon after a vehicle backed over her on Swanton Road, East of Highway 1.

Officers said the accident occurred at 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The woman was standing in a driveway of a residence when a 77-year-old male driver from Davenport backed over the woman as she was standing on the driveway.

The driver remained on scene until CHP arrived. The woman was taken by air ambulance to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. She would later pass away from her injuries.

Officers are still investigating the crash and alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

