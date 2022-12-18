King City honors fallen soldiers with local Wreaths Across America ceremony

KING CITY, Calf. (KION-TV): King City honored fallen U.S. soldiers as they participated in Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday afternoon.

The event took place at King City Cemetery. Among those who participated in the ceremony were King City Mayor Mike LeBarre and local veterans.

Everybody in attendance placed a wreath in honor of each branch of the military and prisoners of war. They were also placed for solders who went missing in action. Military from Ft. Hunter Liggett also helped with the ceremony as well with the presentation of the colors.

The nationwide remembrance day was founded back in 1992. A 12-year-old newspaper boy named Morrill Worcester found himself with an excess of wreaths nearing the end of the holiday

season and decided to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Wreaths Across America is an event that happens every third Saturday of December. More than 3,400 locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad participate in the ceremony.