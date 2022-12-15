Watsonville’s Santa Tour brings holiday cheer on multiple nights in December

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The City of Watsonville's Santa Tour kicked off with no shortage of characters on Wednesday night.

Frozen's "Olaf" went riding around in a Watsonville fire truck alongside Santa Claus and multiple people singing Christmas carols.

They toured the city on a unique route Wednesday, starting near the Home Depot on Green Valley Road before taking a trip to Freedom Elementary, Rolling Hills Middle School, Green Valley Cinema and other places before finally stopping at Las Brisas Park.

Each stop met with a different level of cheers from the youngest people in the city to some of the older ones.

Day 2 of Santa Tour kicks off at 4 p.m. on Thursday, December 15th Day 3 of Santa Tour kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, December 16th

Wednesday's tour started at 4 p.m. and ended at 7 p.m. with the same hours expected for Thursday.

The Friday trip begins at an earlier start time of 3:30 p.m.

For more information and a look at the city's Santa Tracker once the event begins, click here