Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 3:49 PM

Monterey Fire hosting annual gift wrap event and toy giveaway this weekend

Brian Kluska

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey Fire will be having their gift wrap event and toy giveaway event this weekend.

The gift wrapping event will take place on Friday Dec. 16 at Monterey High School from 6 to 10 p.m. Pizza and supplies will be provided at the event.

Santa will be giving those toys away on Saturday Dec. 17 at Monterey Fire Station 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Fire Station is located at 600 Pacific Street in Monterey.

Firefighters were seen at the Target in Sand City on Thursday afternoon purchasing toys to give out to the community. Amy Hubert who is the Monterey Fire program director shared with KION that 200 kids will be getting toys from Santa Claus thanks to an anonymous donor.

Monterey Fire is still collecting food donations for their annual food drive through January 3rd. Those food donations will be donated to the Food Bank of Monterey County.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content