Monterey County Sheriff’s Deputies honored for rendering aid to fallen Salinas Police Officer JD Alvarado Jr.

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): On Thursday morning, Monterey County Sheriff Steve Bernal awarded two Sheriff Awards of Merit to Sgt. Andrew Kobayashi and Deputy Scott Davis for rendering aid to fallen Salinas Police Officer Jorge Alvarado Jr the day he was tragically killed during a traffic stop in February.

On Feb. 25, 2022, Sgt. Kobayashi and Deputy Davis were on an extra enforcement detail in Salinas when they got radio calls of an officer down.

Kobayashi and Davis were first on the scene on East Market and Griffin Street. Sgt. Kobayashi began coordinating the response of multiple law enforcement agencies while Deputy Davis advanced first aid to Officer Alvarado in an attempt to save his life.

The Sheriff's Office said Sgt. Kobayashi coordinated the response, broadcasted suspect information and managed the scene.

Both Sgt. Kobayashi and Deputy Davis did assist in covering the city along with multiple law enforcement agencies in Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties.