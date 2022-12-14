County of Monterey appoints new Administrative Officer and Ag Commissioner

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): The County of Monterey appointed a new county administrative officer and new AG Commissioner on Tuesday morning.

Sonia De La Rosa was voted unanimously by the Board of Supervisors to become the next County Administrative Officer and Juan Hidalgo was selected to be the new AG Commissioner.

De La Rosa will be returning home to Monterey County. She is replacing longtime administrative officer Charles McKee who announced his retirement in April. De La Rosa previously served as deputy county administrative officer in Fresno County.

De La Rosa will be the first Latina ever to serve as CAO, and the second woman to serve in the role.

Hidalgo was previously the AG Commissioner of Santa Cruz County for seven years. He is a Monterey County resident and will replace outgoing AG Commissioner Henry Gonzales who announced his retirement earlier this summer.

Hidalgo will start his role with Monterey County on Feb. 6, 2023.