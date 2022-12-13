Verizon network outages, disruptions fixed for customers in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) Update Dec. 14, 2022, at 1:41 p.m.- Verizon said a problem affecting customers across Monterey County and causing service disruption had been resolved.

"We're aware some customers in the area experienced a temporary service disruption earlier today," said a Verizon spokesperson. "The issue has been resolved, and service is now restored."

Customers reported having trouble using data or other phone services late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Verizon said that the disruptions were impacting people within California.

Some Verizon customers might be experiencing a significant drop in service quality or outages overnight as Verizon is reporting a "network disruption" late Tuesday.

In a statement, Verizon said the disruption is impacting people "within California" after being questioned by KION about outages in the Salinas 93905 and 93906 zip codes.

"We're working to resolve the issue, which could take up to 12 hours," said Verizon support staff.

Multiple people on social media brought outages to the attention of KION staff late Tuesday.

The staff has also experienced the drop in service first-hand.

For now, Verizon suggests using a Wi-Fi source or enabling Wi-Fi calling on phones.