Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
December 12, 2022 7:50 AM
Published 5:16 AM

More weather-related outages in Pacific Grove, Pebble Beach as storm lingers on Central Coast

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- PG&E crews remain busy along the Monterey Peninsula as new outages are reported in Pacific Grove and Pebble Beach early Monday morning.

Over 7,500 people are without power as customers are waking up to yet another series of outages.

The outage stretches throughout Pebble and into some parts of Monterey.

PG&E is calling it a weather-related outage with no estimated time for restoration.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content