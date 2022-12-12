More weather-related outages in Pacific Grove, Pebble Beach as storm lingers on Central Coast

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- PG&E crews remain busy along the Monterey Peninsula as new outages are reported in Pacific Grove and Pebble Beach early Monday morning.

Over 7,500 people are without power as customers are waking up to yet another series of outages.

The outage stretches throughout Pebble and into some parts of Monterey.

PG&E is calling it a weather-related outage with no estimated time for restoration.

This is a developing story.