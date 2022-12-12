Monterey Bay F.C. unveils 2023 preseason schedule

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV): It may be December but is never too early to get excited for Monterey Bay F.C. returning to the pitch.

The Crisp and Kelp announced their four game preseason schedule on Monday afternoon. Three of those games will be played at Cardinale Stadium.

Their most anticipated game on the slate is with the San Jose Earthquake of the MLS. That match will take place on Saturday Feb. 4 at Cardinale Stadium at 7 p.m.

On Saturday Feb. 18, Sacramento Republic FC will be making the trip down to Seaside. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.

On Saturday Feb. 25, it will be a NorCal clash as the Oakland Roots will be visiting the Monterey Penninsula. That game will kick off at 5 p.m.

The Union will be visiting Heart Health Park to take on the Republic at a date yet to be announced.

Monterey Bay F.C. season ticket holders can purchase tickets right now. General public can purchase tickets for the three home games on Thursday Dec. 15.