Marina Police Sergeant to be named Interim Police Chief

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV): Marina Police Chief and Monterey County Sheriff-Elect Tina Nieto confirmed to KION on Monday morning that Sergeant Steve Russo will be named Marina Interim Police Chief.

The change will occur once Nieto leaves for the Sheriff's Office on Dec. 30. Nieto told KION that the City of Marina will still search for a new police chief starting in 2023.

The 48-year-old has served Marina Police for the entirety of his career. Having spent 24 and half years as a sworn officer and a year as a reserve officer, per Marina Police spokesperson Andy Rosas.

He also served Marina Police as a cadet explorer when he was 14 years old.

Richard Cox has been named Acting Commander with the departure of Eddie Anderson to join Sheriff-Elect Tina Nieto at the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.