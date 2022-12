Riley is a three-year-old female Labrador retriever. Marina Police said she is currently assigned to her four-week field training program with her handler, Officer Ryan Parra.

Marina Police Chief Tina Nieto conducted the swearing-in ceremony to welcome Riley to the force.

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV): On Monday morning, Marina Police swore in Riley, their newest K9 officer specializing in firearms detection.

