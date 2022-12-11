Murphy Road closed due to high river levels

NORTH MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): The County of Monterey announced that Murphy Road is closed due to high river levels from the Pajaro River.

Maia Carroll, Communications Manager for the County of Monterey told KION that the closure is expected to last until Monday morning.

Carroll did say this is typical for Murphy Road to be closed due to high river levels caused by stormy weather. Murphy Road is closed between Murphy Hill Road, near San Juan Road, and Highway 129 in Santa Cruz County.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.