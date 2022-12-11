Greenfield Police responded to active incident deemed to be false alarm

ARROYO SECO, Calif. (KION-TV): On Saturday evening, Greenfield Police said they responded to an active incident at Arroyo Seco Academy that was deemed to be a false alarm.

Greenfield Police along with Soledad Police, King City Police and Monterey County Sheriff's Office responded to Arroyo Seco Academy around 11 p.m. Officers arrived to the scene after getting reports of a suspicious person with a gun.

Greenfield PD says that officers saw a male on campus and quickly established a perimeter until additional personnel arrived. Officers searched the campus and a 17-year-old from Greenfield male broke the perimeter, but was apprehended by police.

Greenfield Police said that the male was taken to a local mental health facility for services.

Officers and deputies conducted an extensive search of the campus and surrounding area for the firearm, but did not find one. Officers reviewed campus security cameras but the footage did not show any evidence of the presence of a gun.

As a precaution, officers did another search of the school on Sunday morning but did not find a gun.

Greenfield Police did say that they are in contact with Greenfield Union School District officials to ensure the safety of students when they return to campus on Monday.