December 6, 2022 11:41 PM
Published 2:58 PM

Little Big Town to headline Big Week Kick Off Concert in 2023

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): The California Rodeo Salinas announced that Grammy Award- Winning country group Little Big Town will be headlining the 2023 Big Week Kick-Off Concert on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Salinas Sports Complex.

The group comprises of Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, and Jimi Westbrook. Little Big Town has won four Grammy Awards, nine Country Music Awards and eight Academy of Country Music Awards.

Little Big Town recently released their 10th studio album, Mr. Sun, in September, which debuted as the Top Country Album by a group in 2022. Some of their notable hit songs include “Boondocks,” “Bring it on Home,” “Good as Gone,” and the Grammy-nominated “Little White Church.”

Rodeo officials also shared that country artists Claudia Hoyser and Jesse Kinch will be the opening acts for the concert.

Tickets will go on sale online only on Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. at carodeo.com. Ticket prices will start at $30 for reserved grandstand seats, $60 for standing floor tickets, and $75 for box seats.

For more information, visit the Rodeo website right here.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

