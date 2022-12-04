Salinas Fire saves two kittens from apartment fire

SALINAS, Calif, (KION-TV): Salinas Fire saved two kittens from an apartment fire that occurred on the 300 block of Hayes Street on Sunday morning.

Firefighters told KION they responded to an apartment fire that took place from an upstairs apartment unit around 10 a.m.

Firefighters said that the fire was coming from the wall heater inside of the upstairs unit. The unit did not have any visible flames but had grey smoke. The two people who live inside of the apartment did evacuate and had no injuries.

The two kittens were found inside of a kennel in the kitchen and were rescued by two firefighters. The kittens were reunited with their owners.

Firefighters said the apartment unit is currently inhabitable due to the smoke damage inside of the unit. The two occupants were displaced and working with the apartment complex owner on finding a temporary place to live.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.