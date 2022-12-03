Greenfield to Host Community Impact Meeting, Narcan and Teen Sexting Among Topics

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Sun Street Centers will be hosting a meeting for people living in South Monterey County to learn more about various issues facing the community.

The meeting will be held on December 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Vista Verde Middle School on 1199 Elm Ave. in Greenfield.

Representatives from Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital will educate people on opioids and how to administer Narcan. A limited supply of Narcan will also be distributed.

An officer from Greenfield Police will give a brief presentation on how teen sexting and sextortion is impacting the community.

The meeting will also feature testimonial from community members on these topics.

For more information: contact Maria Camacho, (831) 208-0654, mcamacho@sunstreet.org