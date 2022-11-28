Carmel Unified School District unanimously approves stadium lights

CARMEL, Calif, (KION-TV): UPDATE: The Carmel Unified School District has voted to unanimously approve the Stadium Lights Project at Carmel High School.

Despite homeowners around the Carmel-by-the-Seas trying to "derail" the project according to Superintendent Ted Knight, students convinced the school board to install stadium lights for their safety and sport programs.

Students were passionate in their advocacy for change for themselves and future generations.

Still homeowners are very upset a the timing of the decision and review of an Environmental Impact Report fell over a holiday week. One man, Charles Walley, from Carmel Views argued the board did not even look at proposed alternatives. Walley also argued the the light simulations to address the issue of light pollution was not carried out "correctly."

The EIR was carried out by firm EMC.

Superintendent Knight had no hesitation in addressing the attacks from a small group of homeowners, who he said attempted to "demonize" those involved in the project.

"Over the last year I have heard exaggerations, misrepresentations, and flat-out lies. I have listened to and read personal attacks on our board, on our staff, students and myself," said Knight.

Knight commended students for being eloquent in their delivered comments during public comment.

Original Story

CARMEL, Calif, (KION-TV) A highly anticipated decision will be made on Tuesday evening on whether or not to install stadium lights at Carmel High School Stadium.

The Carmel Unified School District has called a special meeting at Carmel Middle School Gymnasium to approve this project that is years in the making.

According to the school district, The project would also include new LED light fixtures for the swimming pool, additional parking near the stadium, a pedestrian walkway, and the stadium lights.

Opponents against the project argue that adding stadium lights would increase rush hour traffic on Highway 1. They also said the lights would create light pollution.

The project would remove the tennis courts for additional parking spaces.

Supporters of the project believe that this project is long overdue. The football team would play more night games instead of having to play on Saturdays. School officials would also say there would be less of a time crunch regarding scheduling practices.

The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.